Telangana’s corona recovery rate crosses 94 per cent

Hyderabad, Nov 17 : The coronavirus recovery rate in Telangana crossed 94 per cent on Tuesday as 1,602 more corona patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,43,686.

The recovery rate improved to 94.14 per cent as against the national average of 93.4 per cent.

A total of 952 new cases were reported, pushing the state’s total tally to 2,58,828. Three more deaths during the last 24 hours increased its death toll to 1,410.

The fatality rate remains 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Health officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 13,732, of which 11,313 are in home or institutional isolation.

Greater Hyderabad reported highest 150 new cases during the last 24 hours till 8 pm on Monday, Medchal Malkajgiri (77), Bhadradri Kothagudem (71), Rangareddy (68), Nalgonda (45), Warangal Urban (44), and Karimnagar (35).

After a drop in the number of tests over the last two days due to Diwali and weekend, the laboratories conducted 38,245 tests. The cumulative tests mounted to 49,29,974.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Out of 38,245 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 36,747 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 1,498 in private ones.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,32,454. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,58,828 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,81,179) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (77,649) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of positive cases were aged between 21 and 50. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51, while 13.18 per cent were below 20.

The bed status in 61 government-run hospitals treating COVID patients shows that 7,592 out of 8,561 beds are vacant. In 220 private hospitals, 6,787 out of 8,237 beds are vacant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.