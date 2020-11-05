Telangana’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 2.25 lakh mark

Hyderabad, Nov 5 : The number of Covid-19 recoveries in Telangana crossed 2.25 lakh on Thursday with 978 more patients recovering from the infection during the last 24 hours.

Health officials said the total number of people recovered so far surged to 2,25,664. The state’s Covid recovery rate stands at 91.85 per cent, just below the national average of 92.2 per cent.

The last 24 hours saw the state adding 1,539 new cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 2,45,682. Of this the number of active cases stands at 18,656 including 15,864 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Five more people succumbed to the virus during the same period, pushing the death toll to 1,357.

The fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent against the national figure of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while 55.04 per cent of deceased had comorbidities.

The maximum number of new cases (285) were recorded in Greater Hyderabad. The cases also surged in districts.

Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of infections at 123 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (102), Karimnagar (86), Bhadradri Kothagudem (82), Khammam (78), Nalgonda (69) and Suryapet (52).

According to a media bulletin by the health department, a total of 44,327 samples were tested during last 24 hours and out of them 41,377 tests were conducted in the government-run laboratories.

There are 18 laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests and 1076 Rapid Antigen testing centres run by government and 47 private laboratories.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 44,39,856. Samples tested per million population surged to 1,20,477.

Out of total 2,45,682 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,71,977) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (73,705) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

