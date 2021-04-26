Telangana’s COVID-19 tally crosses 4-lakh mark, death toll 2K

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crossed 4-lakh mark on Monday with the state adding 6,551 cases during the last 24-hour period.

The period ending Sunday night also saw 43 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll so far. The cumulative death toll crossed 2,000-mark.

Telangana added one lakh cases in last 49 days. It was on March 8 that the state had crossed 3 lakh mark. The daily count then was around 100.

The state witnessed the massive surge since early this month and the daily count crossed a record 8,000 on Saturday.

It was on March 2 last year that first Covid case was detected in Telangana. It crossed the 1 lakh-mark in August and 2 lakh-mark in October.

The number of cases during the 24-hour period ending 8 p.m. Sunday dropped due to relatively low number of tests conducted over the weekend.

A total of 73,275 samples were tested during the period against 1,08,602 tests conducted the pervious day.

The fresh fatalities pushed the overall death toll to 2,042. The case fatality rate stands at 0.50 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The number of active cases mounted further to 65,597. A total of 3,804 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,144.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 83.16 per cent against the national average of 82.6 per cent.

The health authorities tested 73,275 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.25 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,37,632.