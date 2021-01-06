Telangana’s Covid active cases dip below 5,000

Hyderabad, Jan 6 : The number of Covid-19 active cases in Telangana dropped below 5,000 on Wednesday as the state continued to see a healthy recovery rate.

A total of 472 people recovered from the virus, during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,81,872.

The recovery rate rose to 97.73 per cent against than the national average of 96.3 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state dropped further to 4,982 including 2,748 who are in home or institutional isolation.

According to director of public health and family welfare, new 417 cases were reported during last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,88,410.

Two persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,556.

The fatality rate remained 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Officials said 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid while 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

For a fifth consecutive day, Greater Hyderabad recorded less than 100 new Covid cases. The state capital logged 82 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Rangareddy district reported 34 cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (32), Karimnagar (24), Sangareddy (19), Warangal Urban (13).

A total of 43,318 Covid tests were conducted across the state. While government-run laboratories conducted 38,280 tests, the remaining 5,038 samples were tested in private labs.

There are 19 government-run laboratories, 56 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,90,874.

Over 90 per cent of beds in government-run and private hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state remained vacant.

Out of 8,575 beds available in 61 government hospitals treating Covid, 7,798 beds were vacant. A total of 777 people were undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid, only 1,457 beds were occupied. Out of 7,769 beds, 6,312 were vacant.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

