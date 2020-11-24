Telangana’s Covid recovery rate improves to 95%

Hyderabad: With consistent higher numbers of recoveries, Telangana’s Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 95.20 per cent, health officials said on Monday.

The state saw 1,015 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,51,468. The recovery rate is better than the national average of 93.7 per cent.

The state logged 602 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s tally to 2,64,128. The daily count of cases dropped due to weekly fall in the number of tests.

Three more persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,433.

The fatality rate remains at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Of the fresh positive cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 129 cases. Rangareddy district reported the second highest number at 62 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (60), Karimnagar (51) and Warangal Urban (27).

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the director of public health and family welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 11,227 of which 8,942 are in home or institutional isolation.

Laboratories in the state conducted 24,139 tests during the last 24 hours, taking cumulative number of tests to 51,58,474. Like every weekend, the authorities conducted fewer tests.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 50 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Out of 24,139samples tested during the last 24 hours, 22,334 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 1,805 samples in private.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,38,594.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,64,128 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,84,890) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (79,238) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Source: IANS