Telangana’s Covid tally crosses 2.27 lakh

Hyderabad, Oct 22 : Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crossed 2.27 lakh on Thursday as the state reported 1,456 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Health officials said the fresh cases pushed the cumulative number to 2,27,580. Of this only 20,183 cases are active, including 16,977 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Five more persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 1,292.

The fatality stands at 0.56 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The officials said the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

The state continued to see more recoveries than new infections. A total of 1,717 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,06,105.

The state’s recovery rate climbed further to 90.56 per cent as against the national average of 89.2 per cent.

The declining trend in new infections continued both in the state capital and the districts.

According to the media bulletin issued by the office of the director of public health, Greater Hyderabad reported 254 new cases. After several weeks, none of the districts reported more than 100 cases.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recorded second highest number of cases at 98 each followed by Nalgonda (92), Khammam and Komaram Bheem Asifabad (89 each), Bhadradri Kothagudem (82) and Siddipet (47).

Out of 2,27,580 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,59,306) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (68,274) were symptomatic.

During the last 24 hours, 38,565 tests were conducted. Of this, 35,931 samples were tested in the government-run laboratories and 2,634 in private.

Of the total samples 16,968 were primary and 4,627 were secondary.

With this the cumulative number of samples tested have gone up to 39,78,869.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 46 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,06,901.

