Telangana’s Covid tally crosses 2.40 lakh-mark

Hyderabad, Nov 1 : Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crossed 2.40 lakh on Sunday even as the state logged 1,416 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The new cases pushed the state’s cumulative number of infections to 2,40,048, of which 18,241 are active.

Health officials said five more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,341.

The fatality rate dropped to 0.55 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to officials 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while 55.04 per cent of deceased had comorbidities.

The state saw more recoveries than the new cases during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Saturday. As many as 1,579 people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,20,466. The recovery rate now stands at 91.84 per cent against the national average of 91.5 per cent.

The state now has 18,241 active cases, of which 15,388 are in home or institutional isolation.

The maximum number of new cases 279 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad. Its neighbouring districts Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri 132 and 112 saw new cases respectively. Nalgonda reported 82 cases, Bhadradri Kothagudem 79, Karimnagar and Khammam 74 each and Warangal Urban 48.

According to a media bulletin by the office of the director of public health, 41,675 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this the number of tests conducted so far rose to 43,23,666. Samples tested per million population also climbed to 1,16,165.

The tests are being conducted in 18 laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests and 1,076 Rapid Antingen testing centres run by government and 47 private laboratories.

Out of total 2,40,048 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,68,034) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (72,014) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

The bed status in 61 government-run hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 7,329 out of 8,561 beds are vacant.

In 227 private hospitals, 7,150 out of 8,762 beds are vacant.

Source: IANS

