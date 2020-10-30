Telangana’s Covid tally jumps to 2.37 lakh

Hyderabad, Oct 30 : Telangana has reported 1,531 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 2,37,187, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,330, health officials said on Friday.

The fatality rate remains at 0.56 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

According to officials, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid-19, while 55.04 per cent of deaths were due to comorbidities.

During the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. on Thursday, 1,048 people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,17,401.

The recovery rate now stands at 91.65 per cent against the national average of 91 per cent.

The state now has 18,456 active cases, of which 15,425 are under home or institutional isolation.

The number of cases in Greater Hyderabad surged again to 293. Its neighbouring districts Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy saw 120 and 114 new cases respectively. Bhadradri Kothagudem (96) witnessed 93 new infections, Khammam 83 and Nalgonda 74.

According to a media bulletin by the office of the Director of Public Health, 43,790 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this the number of tests conducted so far rose to 42,40,748. Samples tested per million population also climbed to 1,13,937.

Out of total 2,37,187 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,66,031) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (71,156) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Rajanna Sircilla district has highest number of containment zones at 67, followed by Greater Hyderabad (63), Nirmal (49), Jagtial (42) and Mancherial (42).

The Director of Public Health has said that the patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with Covid positive report or not tested should go to any notified government Covid-19 hospital where the government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment.

“Sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals,” he said.

The government has 18 laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests and 1,076 rapid antingen testing centres.

The bed status in 61 government-run hospitals treating Covid patients show that 7,303 out of 8,571 beds are vacant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.