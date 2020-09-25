Telangana’s Covid tally surpasses 1.80 lakh-mark

Hyderabad, Sep 25 : Telangana has added 2,381 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 1,81,627, officials said on Friday.

The state also reported 10 fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,080.

The fatality rate in the state stands 0.59 per cent against the national average of 1.58 per cent.

The daily count shows a spike in both Greater Hyderabad and the districts.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 386 new cases against 308 the previous day. Rangareddy district was at the second place with 227 new cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (193), Nalgonda (132), Karimnagar (119), Bhadradri Kothagudem (97) Siddipet (86), Khammam (84), Warangal Urban (83) and Suryapet (78).

A total of 2,021 people have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours ending Thursday 8 p.m.

With this the cumulative recoveries in the state rose to 1,50,160. The recovery rate has gone up to 82.67 per cent against the national average of 81.71 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,387, including 24,592 in home/institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 57,621 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

With this the state has so far tested 27,41,836 samples. Samples tested per million population improved further to 73,851. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 6,482 out of 8,813 beds are vacant.

As many as 224 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,488 beds, of which 6,024 are vacant.

The data also shows that 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

Source: IANS

