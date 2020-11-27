Telangana’s daily Covid cases continue to drop

Hyderabad, Nov 27 : The Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Telangana as the state is consistently reporting a daily count of less than 1,000 new infections.

The state logged 761 positive cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s tally to 2,67,665, health officials said.

Four more persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,444.

The fatality rate remains at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

The declining trend continues despite the authorities conducting over 40,000 tests every day.

Greater Hyderabad’s daily count further dropped to 136. No other district has been reporting new cases in three digits for the last few days. Medchal Malkajgiri district reported the second highest number at 69 followed by Rangareddy (55), Bhadradri Kothagudem (33), Suryapet (33), and Siddipet (30).

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 702 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 2,55,378. The recovery rate stands at 95.40 against the national average of 93.6 per cent.

The number of active cases were 10,839 including 8,651 individuals in home or institutional isolation.

A total of 42,242 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking cumulative number of tests to 53,32,150.

Of the fresh tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 39,284 samples were tested in the government-run laboratories and 2,958 samples in private.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,43,260.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,67,665 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,87,366) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (80,299) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.