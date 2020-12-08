Telangana’s Mukhra K village becomes 100 pc open defecation free

Hyderabad: Central Water Resources Ministry under Swatch Bharat Mission has selected Mukhra K village in Adilabad District as the only 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) village in Telangana state, according to the Chief ministers office.

On this occasion, Mukhra Village Sarpanch, MPTC and other public representatives met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister has expressed happiness over the Mukhra village, becoming an ODF Plus village.

“The dreams I have dreamt are being realised through your village,” the Chief Minister said to Mukhra Village sarpanch Gadke Meenakshi and the officials.

He added, it is appreciable that Mukhra village ensured 100 per cent in safeguarding the plant saplings and preparing the bio-fertilisers in the village cent per cent.

The CM hoped that every village in Telangana state should become like Mukhra village. In this programme, Minister Dayakar Rao, MPTC Gadke Subhash, Deepak and others participated.

Source: ANI