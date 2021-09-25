Telangana’s Narayanpet district reports zero COVID-19 cases for eight straight days

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Narayanpet district recorded zero COVID-19 cases for eight straight days on Friday, according to a report submitted by the state’s public health department.

Narayanpet and Nirmal district did not report any COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Over the past week, Narayanpet reported zero daily cases, followed by Jayashankar Bhupalpally (six times).

As many as 239 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one COVID-19 death were reported in Telangana on Friday. These cases were scattered across 31 districts.

The active cases in the state jumped to 4,778. The total count of cases in the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, stands at 6,64,650 while the death toll stands at 3,911. A total of 336 patients were declared recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of recovered patients to 6,55,961.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 68 cases during the span of 24 hours, followed by Karimnagar which recorded 17 cases, while Rangareddy had 16 cases.

On Friday, the health department had met its highest target of five lakh doses—three lakhs being first doses and the remaining second doses.

So far, 2.3 crore doses have been administered in the state, with 1.71 crore being initial doses and 64 lakhs being second doses.