Telangana’s Nizamabad may soon have blackbuck sanctuary

Nandipet in Nizamabad to soon be home to 5000 blackbuck as government plans to have a sanctuary alongside backwaters of the Sri Ram Sagar project and the Godavari River.

By Hussain Saify Published: 31st August 2020 5:03 pm IST

Nizamabad: The development comes after the District forest officials identified around 5000 blackbucks and various other species the area was under sharp surveillance which lead to the idea for setting up of national blackbuck sanctuary was pitched.

Local forest officials have also set up CCTV cameras in many areas of the forest and the footages have been sent to higher officials.

Apart from blackbucks  Indian wolf, flamingos, pelicans, Indian courser, oriental pratincole, small pratincole, cormorants, painted storks, openbill storks, spoonbills, different types of ducks, and leopards are found in the region.

While interacting with The News Minute, Nizamabad District Forest Officer (DFO) Sunil S Hiremath confirmed the development. He said “The proposed area will be part of an area taken for Sri Ram Sagar project and mainly for community reserve. The proposal is under progress and an initial report had been sent to the head office.”

He makes a point stating 0fficials have taken firm steps to avoid hunting in the area. He also said, “Presently community involvement and local staff are regulating the protection of wildlife, police are helping in terms of information and control of hunting.”  

Telangana will be country’s wildlife sanctuary map if it gets sanctioned.

