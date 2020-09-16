Telangana’s secular fabric could be in danger under gov.

By Admin Updated: 16th September 2020 4:24 pm IST

Hyderabad: In an INN Channel broadcast, Sheikh Ahmed Ali, lambasted the government and the Muslim leadership for compromising with each other regarding the mosque demolitions.

“With the demolition of the mosques, why didn’t any of these leaders first say ‘How dare you destroy those places worship in the first place?’ ”

Such means of destroying mosques and then suddenly promising to rebuild them were undemocratic. By demolishing these structures, the so-called ‘secularism’ of the government is on display.’

Also according to Ali, with corona cases on the rise, these demolition drives of holy places of worship does not bode well other religious buildings.         

