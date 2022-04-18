Telangana’s SpaceTech framework launched in Metaverse by KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s has launched a SpaceTech Framework to encourage private sector participation in space technology. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR), launched Telangana’s SpaceTech Framework in Metaverse on 18 April.

According to the press release, the vision of the framework is,“to establish Telangana as a globally recognized one-stop destination in space technology.” The government also wants to take use of Hyderabad’s unique position by capitalising on synergies with the city’s thriving aerospace and defence industries.

The virtual event was attended by KTR; chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant; chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath; and chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) Dr. Pawan Goenka. The attendees had their custom avatars with real life resemblance developed using 360° photos/videos captures for the event.

According to the press release, the program is built on four key pillars:

i) Enabling Access to Infrastructure

ii) Business Facilitation and Collaboration

iii) Skill Development & Training

iv) Promoting Research & Innovation

“Telangana has always been a ‘start-up state’ and a key supporter for innovation. As the Indian SpaceTech sector is witnessing increasing activity by the private sector, the state seeks to further boost its already leading SpaceTech ecosystem to establish Telangana as a globally recognized one-stop destination in Space Technology. It is time to support the SpaceTech industry led by Indians to build solutions in the country and then export globally!”, said KTR.

The non-fungible token (NFT) collection, which includes limited edition platinum, gold, silver, and bronze virtual coins, has also been launched on OpenSea under the ‘TSGovtEmergingTechnologies’ listing account.

The event was spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications department of the state and implemented by a Hyderabad based startup called Gamitronics.