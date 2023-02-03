Telangana’s success due to skillful administration of CM KCR: Gov Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Friday in her address to the legislative assembly said that Telangana’s inclusive development is a role model to the nation.

“The state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front. The extraordinary success of the state of Telangana is due to the blessings of the people, the skillful administration by the Hon’ble chief minister, the hard work of the people’s representatives, and the dedication shown by the government employees,” she said in her speech.

The Governor said that there was a time when the state suffered due to power cuts and darkness across the state.

“Today due to the efforts made and hard work done by my government, there is 24 hours power supply and there is brightness and light everywhere,” she said.

Governor Tamilisai further said that there was a time when the agricultural sector was in distress, but today, the state has become the granary of the country.

“There was a time when people used to fight for every drop of water.. from there, the state today is able to supply treated and safe drinking water, through taps to every household of the state. There was a time when the rural areas presented a picture of poverty and distress.. from there today Telangana villages are completely transformed and have become models with a very high quality of life,” she remarked.

She stated that Telangana is ‘investor friendly’ and attracts top class companies and multinationals, in IT and other sectors. “The state is making rapid progress. In protecting the environment and increasing the greenery also, the state is getting accolades across the world,” she added.

Tamilisai went on to describe the successes of state government’s welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and also spoke about its achievements like the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Kakatiya.

She also said that the state government is implementing a number of welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of women.

Telangana Assembly session begins

The Telangana Assembly Session began on Friday with the Governor address in the joint session (Assembly and Council).

After the patch-up with the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government on January 30 evening approached Soundararajan requesting her to give assent to the Budget document and address the session for which she agreed.

A row broke out last year when the Governor’s customary address to the Assembly did not take place.

Soundararajan, who assumed the office of Governor in 2019, has been complaining of the state government not following protocol with regard to her office for more than a year.

She has pointed out about officials not turning up as per protocol during her visits to districts, even as she maintained that it is not about her as an individual and that the office of the Governor should be respected.

The ruling BRS leaders denied the government disrespecting her.

The differences between the BRS government and Raj Bhavan came to the fore once again on January 26 with KCR staying away from the Republic Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan here.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Telangana government on January 30 moved a Lunch Motion before the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Governor to approve the file pertaining to budget presentation.

However, following an advice from the Court, advocates of the state government and the Raj Bhavan held discussions and informed the court that they both came to an understanding and hence the court can dispose of the petition.

During the discussions, it was agreed that there will an address by the Governor during the Budget Session and the speech copy would be furnished by the State government.

Earlier that day, the government knocked the door of the High Court stating that the State government was yet to receive the Governor’s approval to the budget to be presented in the Assembly Session beginning Friday.

The court expressed its opinion that the both the constitutional functionaries should resolve amicably and come to an understanding.

As per the discussions, there will be a Governor’s Budget Speech this time, Advocate General BS Prasad had said.

(With inputs from PTI).