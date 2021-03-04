Telangana’s Yadadri temple to re-open in May after renovation

Hyderabad, March 4 : Telangana’s famous Yadadri temple may be re-opened in May after the renovation works.

Chief Minister K. Chandasekhar Rao hinted this on Thursday after a visit to the temple to inspect the renovation works.

He spent six hours going around Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadagirigutta hill. He took stock of the ongoing works inside the temple complex and works taking place around the temple.

The Chief Minister, who arrived at the temple town in the morning by a helicopter, had Darshan of the Lord at Balalayam temple and performed special Poojas. After the darshan, he accompanied by the officials went around to see the ongoing. He focused more on how many works are yet to be completed and how many days they would take for completion.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, inspected Mada streets, way to queue, Mandapam, exhibition complexes, Brahmotsavam Mandapam, queue facilities at the Raja gopuram, construction progress of the Shivalayam, Swami Pushkarini, construction of devotees bathing Ghats, construction of the staircases etc.

The CM desired that the compound wall of the temple should be more beautiful and it should reflect the ancient paintings and should have the ornamental look and it should be beautified using brass metal. He said the electrification and illumination of the temple should be made in such a way that the feeling of bhakti and joy should be awaken among the devotees when they watch the temple even from a distance.

He said that the front elevation of the temple should be made the most beautiful even viewed from a long distance and it should evoke both the traditional, modern feelings as well as the devotees should think for a while that they are actually in the real Vaikunta.

The CM instructed the officials concerned to visit various famous temples in the country to understand what are the kind of sculpture that was there, as the renovate works at Yadadri are at the verge of completion.

He wanted sculptures should be placed at the temple complex depicting the Prahlada Charitam, Narasimha Charitham etc. He wanted the queue complex to be near the compound wall and they should look beautiful. He wanted roads leading to the queues should be wide and comfortable and they should be on higher elevation.

