Telangana’s Yadadri thermal power plant synchronises fifth unit

Hyderabad: The fifth 800 MW unit of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Telangana was synchronised with the power grid on Tuesday, October 20.

The unit was subsequently taken off the grid for further commercial operation date (COD) activities, according to a press note issued by Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO).

Yadadri thermal power station project details

TGGENCO is developing the Yadadri Thermal Power Station at Veerlapalem village in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district. The project has five units of 800 MW each.

The project is being developed in two stages. Stage I consists of two 800 MW units, while Stage II comprises the remaining three units.

According to TGGENCO, the first four units have already been commissioned and are in commercial operation. The synchronisation of the fifth unit marks another important step towards completing the project.

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TGGENCO Chairman and Managing Director Dr S. Harish congratulated the teams of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and TGGENCO for their combined efforts in synchronising the fifth unit.

TGGENCO Director (Thermal and Projects) Y. Rajashekara Reddy, Chief Engineer (TPC) P. V. Srinivas and Chief Engineer (Construction, YTPS Stage-II) J. Surya Narayana were present during the synchronisation.