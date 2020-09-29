Telanganites’ protests echo ‘justice for Nazia’

Hyderabad: On Monday, a wide protest from all most all the districts in the state was witnessed for Nazia Begum who allegedly committed suicide in Moinabad on September 25 after Madhu Yadav a TRS member sexually assaulted her.

Sangaredddy

In the Sangareddy district, it is the youth who, regardless of religion or government have a protests for Nazia demanding a very vigorous action against the accused. They also demanded that the state government must give their family a Rs 25 lakh as a compensation and also a double bedroom house. They have also claimed that they would continue their protest until the female gets justice.

Nizamabad

The people of Nizamabad equally protested and urged for justice for Nazia. People in large numbers were seen on roads with banner and hoarding echoing justice for Nazia on the streets. Similarly they also demanded that the accused must be bitterly punished.

Similar protests were also witnessed in Nampally and Tolichowki in Hyderabad..