Telecom firms launches special plans to support work from home

NEW DELHI: Amid coronavirus outbreak, telecom firms like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have launched special plans to encourage people to work from home.

Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus.

“Jio will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charges, for this period. Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit,” Reliance Industries Ltd said in a statement.

JioFibre broadband customers are required to pay Rs 2,500 at the time of installation. Of which, Rs 1,500 is refundable at the time of surrendering the connection.

The company has started offering double data across its 4G data add-on vouchers which will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional costs.

“As its ongoing commitment, Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation round the clock across the country,” the statement said.

Bharti Airtel has come with some great prepaid plans that start from ₹799 and provides users with 100 Mbps of 150 GB data.

State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL took lead last week to announce free broadband plans and additional data for their customers to support work from home.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.