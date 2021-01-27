Telecom services in Haryana areas adjoining Delhi stay suspended

By IANS|   Published: 28th January 2021 2:31 am IST
Chandigarh, Jan 27 : The Haryana government on Wednesday extended the suspension of telecom and all SMS services on mobile networks, except voice calls, in Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar districts, adjoining Delhi, till 5 p.m. on January 28 as a preventive measure.

This order was issued in view of the violence in Delhi on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson said the state has decided to extend the suspension of Internet services to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter on mobile phones.

