Telegram to finally launch group video calls feature in May

Washington: It has recently come to light that Telegram will soon be adding a new Group video calls feature to the app along with additional support for web-based videoconferencing.

The announcement was made by Founder Pavel Durov via a text message posted on his official Telegram channel, reported TechCrunch. As per the report, Durov announced “we will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls.”

He further added, “Screen sharing, encryption, noise-canceling, desktop and tablet support — everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed and encryption. Stay tuned!” The app currently already offers support for one-on-one video calls and group voice chats.”

The report noted that Durov’s post repeatedly mentioned the word “encryption” to probably throw shade at another popular video conferencing platform Zoom. Telegram has not currently revealed, however, whether the app will be making use of end-to-end encryption.

In another Telegram-related news, the company recently released its latest update with new features – a new payment system, scheduled voice chats, and two new web versions (version K and Z). Both the web features had gone live earlier in April; however, Telegram officially announced the two new web versions recently.

As per Mashable, the two new web versions do not replace the current main website. So, Telegram users now have the freedom to choose any of the three versions. Moreover, both the new web versions do not have many differences except for the UI which has minor changes.