Teleperformance to setup shop in Hyderabad, hire over 3K people: KTR

The firm will formally launch its Hyderabad facility in July, KTR said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 26th June 2023 6:46 pm IST
KTR with the Teleperformance crew. Photo: KTR.

Hyderabad: French digital services firm Teleperformance will set shop in the city and hire over 3000 professionals, Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, KTR termed the firm entering Hyderabad, “Another good news to share.”

“Happy to let you know that Teleperformance, a French digital services company is entering into Hyderabad, will be hiring 3000+ high skilled professionals,” he said in a tweet.

The minister discussed growth plans in Telangana and pitched a Centre in tier II towns to the representatives of the company.

