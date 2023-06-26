Teleperformance to setup shop in Hyderabad, hire over 3K people: KTR

Hyderabad: French digital services firm Teleperformance will set shop in the city and hire over 3000 professionals, Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

The firm will formally launch its Hyderabad facility in July, KTR said.

Taking to Twitter, KTR termed the firm entering Hyderabad, “Another good news to share.”

Another good news to share



Happy to let you know that Teleperformance, a French digital services company is entering into Hyderabad, will be hiring 3000+ high skilled professionals



We discussed further growth plans for them in Telangana and pitched a Centre in tier II towns.… pic.twitter.com/dupzSCicdd — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 26, 2023

“Happy to let you know that Teleperformance, a French digital services company is entering into Hyderabad, will be hiring 3000+ high skilled professionals,” he said in a tweet.

Also Read KTR applauds speedy progress of Foxconn plant construction in Hyderabad

The minister discussed growth plans in Telangana and pitched a Centre in tier II towns to the representatives of the company.