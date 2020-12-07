Telugu actress Vijaya Shanti meets Amit Shah, set to join BJP today

New Delhi: Telugu actress Vijaya Shanti will be formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 7, party leader G Vivek Venkatswamy said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Shanti met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vijayashanti Ji will formally join BJP tomorrow. She met with Amit Shah ji today. All those whom KCR sidelined, will join BJP: BJP leader G Vivek Venkatswamy in Delhi https://t.co/gmZmIb0150 pic.twitter.com/lbKCUEtitv — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

“Today under the leadership of G Kishan Reddy, Vijaya Shanti ji met Home Minister Amit Shah. She will formally be inducted into BJP in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda. Vijayashanti ji worked a lot in Telangana but the state Chief Minister KC Rao sidelined everyone,” Venkatswamy told reporters here.

“BJP will definitely win in Telangana Assembly next time. Vijaya Shanti ji will be at the forefront for the development of the party in the state,” he added.

Vijayashanti began her political career with BJP. However, she later joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and then made an entry in Congress in 2014 before the formation of Telangana.

BJP made major gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling TRS which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.

The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbaka assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling TRS .

Source: ANI