Telugu body to promote language in non-Telugu states

Jamshedpur: In an attempt to promote Telugu language and culture in non-Telugu states of the country and abroad, a social organization of the community has decided to launch online classes to teach rudimentary Telugu language free of cost from January 16, a top functionary of the organization on Wednesday said.

The objective behind it is to promote the language and preserve culture among Telugu people residing in non-Telugu States of the country and abroad and motivate them to continue to be in touch with “Mathru Bhasha” (Mother Tongue), PSN Murty, President of Telugu Community Welfare Association (TCWA).

Murty, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra, said he had found that the majority of Telugu children living in non-Telugu states and abroad have been distanced from their rich culture and language, as it is not taught in schools.

Over 500 candidates in the age group of 5 to 35 years have already enrolled for the proposed classes while many others have shown keen interest to join depending on the suitability of timing of classes, particularly those in service.

While candidates from across the country including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal have already enrolled for the classes, several others from the USA, UK, Canada, Russia, UAE have also given their consent to join.

Murty said TCWA was also contemplating commencing off-line classes from March next year, depending on the response. TCWA, which has been engaged in other welfare activities in about 18 states and 24 countries abroad since its inception about a year ago.

During the global pandemic Covid-19, Murty said many state committees did help people by way of arranging food, medicines, transportations and arranging beds in hospitals for affected persons, distribution of grocery kits among poor and needy during the lockdown period.