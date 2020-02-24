menu
24 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Telugu journalist commits suicide

Posted by Sameer Published: February 24, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Senior Telugu journalist and senior sub-editor of Sakshi Telugu Daily Committed suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar yesterday. It was reported that V Prabhakar (43), a resident of Panjagutta was missing for the past two days.

Ramgopalpet Police Station received information that there is a dead body in Hussain Sagar.

During the investigation, it was noticed that it was the dead body of V Prabhakar. He took this extreme step on personal grounds. The dead body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Source: Siasat News
