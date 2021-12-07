Telugu journalist Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telegu journalist Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) at the party’s office in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Teenmaar Mallanna said that the membership given to him into the BJP is like a rope that he will use to tie up CM KCR and his family in the TRS to the Telangana Martyr’s memorial and he will make the families of those who died for Telangana beat them up.

“I was the first one to question KCR back in the day when he said that he will crush media into the ground. Now there are lakhs of voices doing the same. Along with questioning, now I will work. Taking membership is part of it,” he added.

About 35 cases have been registered against Teenmaar Mallanna at multiple police stations across the state for various offences, out of which, five were registered against him for abusing the chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Telangana high court in October disapproved the registration of multiple FIRs by the state and directed the government not to do so if the issue was the same in all cases.

Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh said that Teenmaar Mallanna who is by profession a journalist has raised his pen against ‘loot’ and ‘dynasty politics’ of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). “Lakhs of people from Telangana have joined his resistance,” he added. Youth have voted for him in huge numbers when he contested for an MLC seat as an independent. KCR has charged him with too many cases in an attempt to keep him inside jail all his life. “KCR is making a mockery of democracy like a tanashah and Gaddafi,” he remarked.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Teenmaar Mallanna is joining BJP not due to self gain but in response to PM Narendra Modi’s efficient governance. “The demonic government of KCR is not able to digest the resistance and fight put up by him. That is why they have put too many police cases to scare him. But Teenmaar Mallanna didn’t cower,” he added.

Teenmaar Mallanna’s joining BJP comes a day after the Telangana State Employees Association former president Ch Vittal, popularly known as Vittal joined BJP in Delhi.

Vittal joined the party in the presence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and its chief national spokesperson Anil Baluni.