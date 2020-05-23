Telugu Mimicry Artiste Hari Kishan No More

Hyderabad: Well known mimicry artist V. Hari Kishan on Saturday passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 57 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Hari Kishan was reportedly suffering from a kidney-related ailment for the last few years and was on dialysis.

Hari Kishan, who got into mimicry at an early age, starting with imitation of his teachers and relatives at home, and later took to imitating celebrities, cricketers, political leaders, film personalities and gave his first performance in 1971.

Inspired by Dr. Nerella Venu Madhav in 1975 at the International Telugu Mahasabhalu, Hari Kishan took him as his role model to learn different aspects of mimicry and ventriloquism.

A teacher of Mathematics and Physics at All Saint’s High School, Hyderabad, he quit his job dedicating his whole time for mimicry.

He later worked as a lecturer in the Department of Mimicry in Potti Sri Ramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad, and gave over 10,000 shows across the globe. He achieved a World Record in Mimicry in March 2000 by imitating 100 voices in one hour and was awarded the title of ‘Sata Kantha Dhvanyanukarana Dureena’. He also anchored ‘Navvite Navaratnalu’ a show on ETV.

Source: Telangana Today

