Telugu star Seerat Kapoor in Naseeruddin Shah-Tusshar Kapoor’s ‘Maarich’

Mumbai, Jan 4 : Actor Seerat Kapoor, who has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry, is gearing up to return in Hindi cinema.

The actor, who is known for her work in Telugu films such as “Run Raja Run”, “Columbus”, “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, and “Okka Kshanam”, will be seen in the murder mystery “Maarich”. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor, and is also produced by Tusshar Kapoor.

“The film is expected to release in early 2021. The announcement will be made sooner,” Seerat informed, who had earlier appeared in the 2014 Bollywood release, “Zid” before going on to do multiple Telugu films.

She wished everyone a great year ahead: “The year has taught us that we have the freedom to choose our attitude towards any given set of circumstances and the ability to affect its output. Here’s wishing everyone a walk into 2021 knowing that you can play a much greater role than you thought in shaping your life and improving within.”

