Telugu star Sreerama Chandra on negative role in ‘MMOF’: Now I know how villains feel!

Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Telugu actor Sreerama Chandra is all set for his new release, MMOF. The actor plays a negative role in the film, and he says his dialogues are the soul of the film.

“The dialogues of my character will hit hard. His one liners are the soul of the film. The vindictiveness of my character will certainly scare the audience,” Sreerama tells IANS.

About his character, the actor adds: “I play the antagonist in the film. He is an NRI brat who returns to his hometown Hyderabad. His father owns a theatre that is leased to the lead role (Chakravarthy) and family, The story revolves around mysterious deaths in that theatre. On one side I throw tantrums and fool around with the hero’s sister and wife, on the other side people who go to watch a film in the theatre end up dead,”

“It was my first negative role and I enjoyed being the bad boy thoroughly. It was a different experience. Now I know how all the villains on screen feel!” says Sreerama, about his role in his third film as an actor.

The actor started his stint in showbiz as a singer, after winning the fifth season of Indian Idol and eventually ventured into acting in 2013.

MMOF is a Telugu film that will also release in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi on Friday.

