Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad, Dec 29 : Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantined at home. The actor shared a health update on Instagram.

“Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love,” he wrote.

Varun recently started preparing for his next film, “F3”. The film is a sequel of the comedy “F2: Fun And Frustration”, which released last year.

“F3” also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa.

