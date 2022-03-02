Telugu states celebrate Maha Shivratri with gaiety

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrated Maha Shivaratri with fervour and gaiety on Tuesday.

Devotees thronged Shiva temples in both the Telugu states since morning. They offered Rudrabhishekha and participated in the special puja. They also took holy dips in rivers and ponds.

A large number of devotees paid obeisance at Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district. Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar offered silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the state government.

Devotees lined up at Komuravelli Mallanna temple in Siddipet district since the early hours of the day. A procession was also taken out on the occasion. Maha Shivaratri celebrations were also held at Keesara temple in Medchal Malkajgiri.

In Andhra Pradesh, the biggest celebration was held at Srisailam temple in Kurnool district. Thousands of devotees were lined up at the hill shrine since early Tuesday.

Devotees stood in long queues for darshan at Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. For free darshan, the devotees had to wait for six hours while special darshan was taking two hours. Devotees took holy dip at Patala Ganga.

Maha Shivaratri celebrations were also held with gaiety at Srikalahasti, which houses one of the famous Shiva temples in the country.

Special pujas were held at Amaralingeshwara Swamy temple in Amaravati, Durga Nageshwaraswamy in Krishna district and other Shiva temples across the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The Telangana Chief Minister stated in his message that Hindus observe Maha Sivaratri with fasting and waking up the night as a symbol of commitment, and faith. He prayed to Lord Shiva to bless people in Telangana state and in the country with longevity, peace, and happiness.