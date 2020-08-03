Telugu states celebrate Raksha Bandhan amid Covid-19

Hyderabad: The Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in both the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday amid the Covid-19 pandemic. People were seen taking precautions while celebrating the festival, which signifies the bond between sisters and brothers.

Highlighting the importance of coronavirus precautions, Telangana Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya gifted a mask and sanitiser to party MP A. Revanth Reddy after tying rakhi on his hand. “Happy Rakshna Bandha to my brother MP Revanth Reddy. Gifted him a mask and sanitiser with rakhi,” she tweeted.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter and former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K. Kavitha tied a traditional rakhi on brother and Cabinet Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s hand.

The siblings were seen wearing masks during the celebration at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence. Kavitha applied ’tilak’ on the foreheads of his brother and sister-in-law and after tying rakhi touched his brother’s feet. He gave his blessings.

“The sibling bond is the most beautiful of all. Wishing you all a very happy Raksha Bandhan,” Kavitha tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy visited his two sisters in Hyderabad on the occasion. “This festival gives every brother and sister countless memories to cherish forever,” he said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted people on the occasion. “It (Raksha Bandhan) symbolises the great Indian tradition of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. I wish the thread of love will bind the hearts and lives of all brothers and sisters and make their immortal bond of togetherness stronger. All the brothers shall shower their sisters with lots of affection, care and protection on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” she said in her message.

She called for celebrating Raksha Bandhan in the true spirit of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission.

“Celebrate the festival in safe and secure environments by staying at home. Let us all take a vow on this auspicious occasion to follow the precautionary guidelines to defeat Covid-19,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also greeted people on the occasion. He said the festival symbolised the thread of love and affection between brothers and sisters. “It also denotes the commitment to secure honour and respect for women,” he said and reiterated his government’s commitment to the safety and dignity of women.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Raksha Bandhan celebrates the eternal bond of love between siblings. “To protect one another has taken a different meaning this year amidst pandemic but the festive spirit remains the same. Greetings and lots of love to all my dear sisters across AP,” he tweeted.

