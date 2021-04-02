Telugu states observe Good Friday amid Covid restrictions

Hyderabad: Christian in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, observed Good Friday by fasting and attending special prayers at various churches.

With Covid cases continuously rising, churches made special arrangements for social distancing norms to be followed strictly and asked worshippers to don masks when visiting churches.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In Hyderabad and major cities of Andhra Pradesh, such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur, special prayer services were conducted.

In view of Covid restrictions, apart from restricting the numbers of visitors, some churches organised online masses, as well. The devout were seen lining up in orderly fashion, their faces covered with masks, and maintaining social distance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the good of mankind. “Good Friday is the reminder of Jesus Christ’s great sacrifice. Love for mankind, kindness towards the weak, forgiveness for enemies, and boundless sacrifice are the message of Jesus’ life to mankind,” the chief minister tweeted in Telugu.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao tweeted on Friday: “Humanity should follow Christ’s path of love, kindness, patience, peace and sacrifice and emulate his ideal of forgiving and loving even the enemy. Urge the Christian brethren to offer #GoodFriday prayers duly following #COVID19 guidelines”