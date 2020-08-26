Telugu superstar Nani: ‘V’ is special since it is my 25th film

Hyderabad, Aug 26 : Telugu superstar Nani says his upcoming film, V, is special because this will be his 25th release.

“For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation. The movie is special to me — since it marks my 25th film. To have found such an interesting way to honour all my fans through this unique reveal has been truly exciting,” Nani said.

The trailer of the film was launched on Wednesday. The film delves into the life of a police officer who falls in love with a crime writer. His life takes a turn when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. It then leads to a good-versus-evil showdown.

“The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises,” said Nani.

Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

For the trailer launch, Amazon Prime Video created a specially-dedicated website, which featured a photo mosaic movie poster that included the pictures of 6,45,543 fans across the globe arranged to create the ‘V’ symbol.

Actor Sudheer Babu feels “fans enjoy the atmosphere of a big release”, and that’s why they “didn’t want to take that fun away from them this time”.

“I’m happy to see the fans participating in the trailer launch. They have always been my strength. ‘V’ is an action drama which is worth their wait. Our collective efforts will be appreciated, I’m sure about it. The humongous response for the trailer is an indication of that,” he added.

Nivetha added: “I express my sincere gratitude to all the fans around the world for their constant support and love! They made the trailer launch of our film ‘V’ very special. We’re nearing release and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the film and share their views.”

The film will stream on OTT September 5 onwards.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.