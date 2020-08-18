Telugu Talli, Khairatabad flyovers reopened after 40 days

By SM Bilal Published: 18th August 2020 7:29 pm IST

Hyderabad: The authorities of the state government have today reopened the Telugu Talli and Khairatabad flyovers for vehicular movement. The traffic movement has been resumed on the two flyovers after a gap of 40 days. They have said that they were allowing the traffic one way.

They said that they closed the two Flyovers for the traffic movement on July 7 to avoid any kind of untoward incident due to the demolition of the secretariat drive. The state government has not allowed anybody to even shoot the demolition drive till it was completed.

This has led to gossips and news Reports that there was hidden treasure under one of the blocks of the old secretariat. Some people have even approached the high court of the state on the issue.

