Telugu TV actress Sravani commits suicide, family blames boyfriend

Hyderabad: The TV actress has committed suicide by hanging her self at her residence in Madhura Nagar, on Tuesday night.

According to the report the actress was found hanging from the ceiling in the bathroom at her residence. After which the family member rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead

The police investigation is still on. However her family alleged that harassment by her boyfriend Devraj Reddy had forced her to do so. They have lodged a complaint against Devraj in SR Nagar police station. They also said that Devraj has been harassing Sravani for a while now.

Sravani has been active in the Telugu TV industry from the past 8 years. was seen in popular Telugu serials Manasu Mamatha and Mounaragam as well. Her untimely demise has taken the cast and crew of the shows by surprise.