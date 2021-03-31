Temperature in Telangana may rise up to 43°C in next two days: IMD

Hyderabad: With mercury level continuing to rise in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the first heatwave alert in 24 districts of Telangana from March 31 to April 2.

The maximum temperature for the next three days is expected to be around 40 to 43 degrees celsius. The temperatures are expected to high from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Temperatures are expected to rise from March 30 to April 3 by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jagtial, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Jaya Shankar Bhupalapalle, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mahaboobnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanapet and Hyderabad.

IMD Hyderabad director K Nagarathna said that under the influence of north winds blowing over Telangana, the next two to three days heatwave conditions in the northern, northeastern and eastern parts of the state are likely to increase, told Indian Express.

“Telangana is likely to have temperatures above normal by 2 to 3 degree C in central and southern Telangana, whereas the north, north-east and eastern Telangana may experience temperatures above normal by 3 to 4 degree C. Heatwave conditions may prevail over districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Jagitial, Janagaon, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Narayanapet, Nalgonda, Warangal Urban, and Warangal Rural,” she said.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degree C is recorded by the IMD from Adilabad and the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degree C in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature recorded was20 degrees Celsius in Medak.