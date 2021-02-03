Temperatures improve in Valley

Srinagar, Feb 3 : After more than 40 days, the minimum temperature in the Kashmir Valley improved significantly on Wednesday as light snowfall and rain lashed various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Minimum temperatures have significantly improved today because of cloud cover. There has been light snowfall/rain in J&K and Ladakh during the last 12 hours.

“Weather is likely to improve further from Friday and the minimum temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.

Srinagar had minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today while it was minus 3.9 and minus 5.2 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 9.5, Kargil minus 16 and Drass minus 21 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.7, Katra 11.8, Batote 5.7, Bannihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah 1.7 as the minimum temperature.

