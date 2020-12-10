Temperatures this year is little more than usual; winters aren’t severe: IMD

Hyderabad: While several COVID-19 precautions were asked to be taken when the winters hit the country, however, the Telangana Metrological Department said that the winters this year is not severe compared to previous years.

Moreover, the temperatures this year are a little more than normal, while, the night temperatures, on the other hand are slightly below normal.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.5 degree Celsius, which is 1.7 degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal at 13.8 degree Celsius.

Weather officials said easterly winds blowing into the city, the day and night temperatures could go up by one or two degrees.

The Hyderabad Indian Metrological Department officials said that the temperatures will go up by one or two degrees in the next two or three days, as these are easterly winds and said that the maximum temperature may go up to 32 degree Celsius.

Last year the minimum temperature was around 18-20 degree Celsius even after December 15. The lowest Hyderabad received was 9.5 degree Celsius in December 2018, while in 2017, it was 10.8 and in 2016, 10.9.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the lowest minimum temperature on Wednesday, of 11.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded in BHEL. This was followed by 12.8 degree Celsius in Rajendranagar and 12.9 degree Celsius in Macha Bollaram in Alwal.