Temple committee member stops anti-Muslim sloganeering in Uttarakhand

In what can be seen as a stark reminder of the pluralism in the country amidst a boiling communal cauldron, a temple committee member in Uttarakhand stopped a group of right-wing workers from making anti-Muslim statements on the temple premises.

In the video, which surfaced on the internet on Sunday, an alleged right-wing worker is seen accusing a man of snatching away their microphones, and telling them not to raise anti-Muslim slogans in the temple.

According to HindutvaWatch, a Twitter handle that shares videos and instances of hate speech, the video is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Location: Dehradun, Uttarakhand



A temple committee member stopped a group of Hindu far-right goons raising anti-Muslim slogans on the temple premises. pic.twitter.com/PBJlcNqL6c — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) July 16, 2023

The right-wing worker, who is the one to capture the video, goes on to call the man ‘a secular insect’ and further goes on to say that they should not fight against Hindus, but show their strength against Muslims. “We are raising slogans against Jihadis, and have you people lost it?” she asked those trying to stop her.

The voice in the video is reportedly that of right-wing worker Radha Semwal Dhoni, who is infamous for her efforts to demolishing Muslim shrines in the state.

In March, Radha, along with others had demolished a shrine claiming that it was built on state land. Another video of her abusing and assaulting three Christians had gone viral in February.

According to reports, she also frequently harasses small Muslim traders.