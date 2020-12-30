Temple vandalised in Vizianagaram; opposition leader Naidu blames government

By Santosh Patnaik|   Published: 30th December 2020 11:30 pm IST

Visakhapatnam: A temple in Ramatheertham Hill near Nellimarla in Vizianagaram was district was vandalised by some unknown persons leading to angry protests by several groups.

Activists belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Jana Sena headed by Pawan Kalyan slammed the government over the attack on the temple.

The temple belonging to Lord Ram was reportedly vandalised on Sunday night. Police sources said they had launched search to track down the culprits.

The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have organised rallies separately to protest against the incident coinciding with the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Vizianagaram to launch a housing programme for the poor.

READ:  Swab sample of woman returnee from UK sent to Pune for new strain test

Velampalli Srinivas, the Endowment Minister, described the attack on the temple as unfortunate and said the government would mete out stringent punishment to those involved in the crime.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the of Opposition and Telugu Desam president, condemned the demolition of Ramatheertham Srirama idol and accused the the government of complacency towards attacks on temples.
The former chief minister said that the demolition of idols were on the increase because of the casual attitude of the YSR Congress Party Government.

“For reasons not known, the Chief Minister was just watching the attacks on temples like a silent spectator. In the last 19 months, over 120 attacks have taken place on temples,” he alleged.

READ:  Two held for killing teenage girl in Andhra Pradesh
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Santosh Patnaik|   Published: 30th December 2020 11:30 pm IST
Back to top button