Temporary license to be issued to firecracker traders for Diwali

Hyderabad: A temporary license will be issued to individuals selling firecrackers, within the city limits, on the eve of Diwali by the Deputy commissioner of police.

Traders who wish to sell firecrackers on the eve of Diwali in the city will have to apply for a temporary license from the police by submitting the required documents online. A trader will have to apply for the temporary license by filling up the form AE-5, through the https://www.tspolice.gov.in or http://eservices.tspolice.gov.in on or before October 30.

They should enclose the following documents along with the duly filled in application form.

NOC from Divisional Fire Officer

Land permission issued by the MCH authorities in case of Govt. Land.

NOC/ agreement from the owner of the land/ premises in case of private land

Copy of license if any issued in previous year (Optional)

NOC from neighbors in case of single shop located in a pucca

Site plan of the shop (Blue print copy)

Original License fee receipt for Rs 600 paid in the state bank of Hyderabad, Gunfoundry towards license fee for erection of fireworks shops under the Head of Account-0055-Police, 800-Other receipts, 81- other items, 001-receipts.

“Applications submitted online without the above mentioned documents will be rejected,” said the police.

The police will issue a temporary license under the Explosives Act, 1884 and Rules, 1983 (as amended – 2008), and if any laws under the act are violated, the trader in question will be penalized.