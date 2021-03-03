Ten Hyderabadi billionaires figure in Hurun Rich List 2021

Hyderabad: Ten Hyderabadi billionaires found their names in Hurun Rich List 2021. Their cumulative wealth as of January 15, 2021 was Rs 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion).

Out of the ten billionaires, seven are from pharmaceutical industry whereas other three belongs to infrastructure and construction sectors.

List of top 10 richest persons of Hyderabad

Global ranking Name Wealth Company name 385 Murali Divi $74B Divi’s Laboratories 1096 PV Ramprasad Reddy $31B Aurobindo Pharma 1609 B Parthasaradhi Reddy $22B Hetero Drugs 2050 K Satish Reddy $17B Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 2238 G Anuradha、GV Prasad $15B Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 2383 P Pitchi Reddy $14B Megha Engineering & Infrastructures 2383 Rameswar Rao Jupally $14B My Home Industries 2383 PV Krishna Reddy $14B Megha Engineering & Infrastructures 2530 M Satyanarayana Reddy $13B MSN Laboratories 2686 VC Nannapaneni $12B Natco Pharma

As per the list, India has 209 billionaires, out of which 177 reside in the country.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the richest man in India, second richest in Asia and 8th richest in the world.

His wealth increased by 24 percent to $83 billion due to a surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries.