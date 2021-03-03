Ten Hyderabadi billionaires figure in Hurun Rich List 2021

By Sameer|   Published: 3rd March 2021 12:48 pm IST
Hyderabadi billionaires
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Ten Hyderabadi billionaires found their names in Hurun Rich List 2021. Their cumulative wealth as of January 15, 2021 was Rs 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion).

Out of the ten billionaires, seven are from pharmaceutical industry whereas other three belongs to infrastructure and construction sectors.

List of top 10 richest persons of Hyderabad

Global rankingNameWealthCompany name
385Murali Divi$74BDivi’s Laboratories
1096PV Ramprasad Reddy$31BAurobindo Pharma
1609B Parthasaradhi Reddy$22BHetero Drugs
2050K Satish Reddy$17BDr. Reddy’s Laboratories
2238G Anuradha、GV Prasad$15BDr. Reddy’s Laboratories
2383P Pitchi Reddy$14BMegha Engineering & Infrastructures
2383Rameswar Rao Jupally$14BMy Home Industries
2383PV Krishna Reddy$14BMegha Engineering & Infrastructures
2530M Satyanarayana Reddy$13BMSN Laboratories
2686VC Nannapaneni$12BNatco Pharma

As per the list, India has 209 billionaires, out of which 177 reside in the country.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the richest man in India, second richest in Asia and 8th richest in the world.

His wealth increased by 24 percent to $83 billion due to a surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sameer|   Published: 3rd March 2021 12:48 pm IST
Back to top button