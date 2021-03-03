Ten Hyderabadi billionaires figure in Hurun Rich List 2021

Hyderabad: Ten Hyderabadi billionaires found their names in Hurun Rich List 2021. Their cumulative wealth as of January 15, 2021 was Rs 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion).
Out of the ten billionaires, seven are from pharmaceutical industry whereas other three belongs to infrastructure and construction sectors.
List of top 10 richest persons of Hyderabad
|Global ranking
|Name
|Wealth
|Company name
|385
|Murali Divi
|$74B
|Divi’s Laboratories
|1096
|PV Ramprasad Reddy
|$31B
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1609
|B Parthasaradhi Reddy
|$22B
|Hetero Drugs
|2050
|K Satish Reddy
|$17B
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
|2238
|G Anuradha、GV Prasad
|$15B
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
|2383
|P Pitchi Reddy
|$14B
|Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
|2383
|Rameswar Rao Jupally
|$14B
|My Home Industries
|2383
|PV Krishna Reddy
|$14B
|Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
|2530
|M Satyanarayana Reddy
|$13B
|MSN Laboratories
|2686
|VC Nannapaneni
|$12B
|Natco Pharma
As per the list, India has 209 billionaires, out of which 177 reside in the country.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the richest man in India, second richest in Asia and 8th richest in the world.
His wealth increased by 24 percent to $83 billion due to a surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.
The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries.