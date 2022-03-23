Ten new judges appointed to Telangana high court

Sanctioned strength of Telangana high court is 42

Updated: 23rd March 2022 8:25 am IST
Telangana high court

New Delhi: Ten new judges were appointed to the Telangana high court on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointments.

In a tweet, the department said five of those appointed were advocates while the rest were judicial officers.

List of 10 judges

  1. Kasoju Surendhar
  2. Surepalli Nanda
  3. Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar
  4. Juvvadi Sridevi
  5. Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat
  6. Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy
  7. Maturi Girija Priyadarsini
  8. Sambasivarao Naidu
  9. Anugu Santhosh Reddy
  10. Deveraju Nagarjurn

According to the vacancy statement available on the Law Ministry website, the sanctioned strength of the Telangana high court is 42, while the actual or working strength is 19 — a shortfall of 23 judges.

Once the new judges take oath, the vacancy will come down significantly.

With inputs from PTI

