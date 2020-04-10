Ten people booked for congregation in Mosque in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Bachupally police on Thursday night booked ten persons when they offered prayer at a local Mosque. A team of police reached Masjid in Nizampet, Indiramma-Phase II under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate area after locals informed police about the congregation on account Shab-E-Baraat.

Police patrolling party reached the spot and found persons violating the Lockdown rules and flouting the social distancing advisory. The police video graphed the congregation and identified the persons.



The police immediately took ten members into custody and registered a case under IPC sections 269,270,271,336 188 and Section 3 of Epidemic Act.

“Despite lockdown, 10 persons gathered for a congregation, since it’s against the rules we have registered a case and taken up the investigation “said P Jagdeeshwar Inspector Bachupally police station.

