Ten people who attended Tablighi event quarantined in Jammu

Jammu: Ten people, including nine from Hyderabad, who participated in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital were identified on Wednesday and sent to a health centre to be quarantined, officials said.

The men, who were identified by Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, have been sent to a centre in Bhatindi on the outskirts of Jammu.

The intelligence department of the police force is on the lookout for those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event from March 1-15 and later fanned out across the country, officials said.

The congregation has become an epicentre for the spread of the disease.

Source: PTI

