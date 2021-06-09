Ten ‘smart’ robots to sterilize Makkah Haram

Riyadh: The general presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has provided 10 “smart robot” devices to contribute to the sterilization work in Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, the Saudi press agency reported.

The robots operate according to an automated control system and at six levels that ensure a safe, healthy and environmental climate and intelligent analysis of sterilization requirements.

The robot can work between five to eight hours without any human intervention and with a capacity of 23.8 liters of sterilizers, average consumption of 2 liters per hour to eliminate bacteria in an area of 600 square meters, SPA added.

On October 5, 2020, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the presidency for the affairs of the two Holy Mosques, launched the smart robot that is used in sterilization, environmental protection, and indoor epidemic control at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The internationally approved robots are part of the automated sterilization system in place at the Grand Mosque to protect pilgrims and worshipers from the new COVID-19 virus.

Last year in October, Saudi Arabia embarked on a plan for the gradual resumption of the Umrah after being suspended for nearly seven months amid strict COVID-19 precautions.

The first phase of the plan, which began on October 4, allowed 6,000 daily pilgrims from within the kingdom to enter the mosque.

The second went into effect on October 18, allowing about 40,000 worshipers and 10,000 pilgrims daily to enter the site. Up to 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 daily worshippers were allowed into the mosque according to the third phase that started in November.

In April, Saudi authorities announced that only people “immunized” against COVID-19 would be allowed to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.