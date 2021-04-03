Ten years later, this is where the 2011 World Cup winners are



New Delhi: With Friday marking 10 years of India’s title win at the 2011 World Cup, IANS takes a look at what the players from the 2011 World Cup are doing at the moment right now.

Virender Sehwag (380 runs@47.50 in 8 matches): The swashbuckling opener, who scored 175 in the first game of the tournament, to get India off to a rollicking start is nowadays busy more on twitter and recently played the Road Safety Series as part of the title-winning India Legends Team. He is also a commentator.

Gautam Gambhir (393 runs@43.66 in 9 matches): The left-handed opening batsman, whose knock of 97 helped India win the final against Sri Lanka and had scored four half-centuries in the tournament, is currently a Member of Parliament from Delhi for the ruling BJP. He is currently busy campaigning in Bengal.

Virat Kohli (282 runs@35.25 in 9 matches): He is the current captain of the Indian team and tipped to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli was back then baby of the team and was playful. He had hit a century and a fifty in the tournament but his 35 that helped resurrect Indian innings in senior partner Gautam Gambhir’s company was worth its weight in gold.

Sachin Tendulkar (482 runs@53.55 in 9 matches): The maestro was India’s top run-getter in the tournament and had scored two centuries and two fifties, including the crucial 85 in the semi-final win over arch-rivals Pakistan, led India Legends to title in the recent Road Safety Series. He offers some expert comments and is hoping son Arjun, who won a contract with Mumbai Indians, gets to play at higher level. He is currently recovering from Covid-19.

Yuvraj Singh (362 runs@90.5 and 15 wickets@25.13 in 9 matches): The man-of-the-tournament, who immediately after the title win fought cancer and returned to cricket had retired in 2019. However, he returned to cricket again and joined the Punjab team camp ahead of this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. He recently played for India Legends under Tendulkar.

Suresh Raina (74 runs@74 and 1 wicket@12 in 4 matches): One of the chirpy and young players in that squad, he didn’t get much of a chance in that star-studded line-up. He is currently an integral part of Chennai Super Kings batting.

MS Dhoni (241 runs@48.2 in 9 matches): The India skipper couldn’t do much with the bat in the entire tournament. He, however, came good in the final scoring an unbeaten 91 and leading India to the title win. The 39-year-old, who quit Tests in 2014 and retired from all forms of cricket last year, is the captain of Chennai Super Kings. He is also into his own business and recently came into news for investing into kadaknath chicken farming.

Yusuf Pathan (74 runs@14.8 and 1 wicket@167 in 6 matches): The all-rounder, who couldn’t do much with the bat, ensured a adecent economy rate of 4.77 with the ball but couldn’t take many wickets. He recently played for India Legends and is now recovering from Covid-19.

Harbhajan Singh (9 wickets@43.33 in 9 matches): The off-spinner, who is one of India’s only three spinners to have taken 400 Test wickets, maintained a very good economy rate of 4.48 in the tournament. He is in the last bend of his career and will play for Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Zaheer Khan (21 wickets@18.76 in 9 matches): The left-arm pace bowler was the joint highest wicket-taker in the World Cup along with Shahid Afridi. His economy rate was extremely good at 4.83. He is now the director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians.

Munaf Patel (11 wickets@32.09 in 8 matches): The right-arm pace bowler took 4/48 in the final against Sri Lanka and had an economy rate of 5.36 for the tournament which was quite good. He recently played for India Legends in the Road Safety Series.

Ashish Nehra (3 wickets@40 in 3 matches): The left-arm pace bowler was a certainty for the final. However, a fractured finger ruled him out of the final. He is currently involved in commentating and has moved to Goa from Delhi.

R Ashwin (4 wickets@23.25 in 2 matches): The off-spin bowler played very little in that World Cup campaign. He is India’s leading spin bowler in the current team and recently reached 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Piyush Chawla (4 wickets@43.5 in 3 matches): The leg-spinner didn’t play much and is currently playing domestic cricket for Gujarat.

S Sreesanth (0 wickets in 2 matches): The right-arm pacer bowled a total of just 13 overs. He was banned by BCCI after the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal but he has returned to cricket after his suspension was lifted.