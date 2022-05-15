Tenders sought for eight new medical colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana’s Department of Buildings and Roads has sought tenders for setting up 8 medical colleges across the estate.

The state government has an ambitious plan of setting up a medical college in every district. Medical colleges have been set up in Jagtial, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Vimparti, and Nagar Kurnool with the cost of Rs 930 crores. The task for the construction has been assigned to the Department of Buildings and Roads.

The Telangana States Minister V Prashant Reddy has taken a personal interest in the construction of medical colleges and the officials have sought tenders.

It is to be noted that the state government had set up 4 medical colleges in the first phase. The government has further decided to set up 8 medical colleges in the second phase and a tender has been sought for the same. The construction shall be completed within 15 days once the contractors were selected for the job.

June 8 shall be the last date for submission of the tenders. On the same date, the tenders shall be opened and the names of the contractor shall be announced on June 14.